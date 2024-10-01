Meghalaya Seeks Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore from 16th Finance Commission to Drive Development

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 1: In a crucial meeting with the 16th Finance Commission held in Shillong, Meghalaya has sought Rs 1.2 lakh crore in grants-in-aid over the next five years. This significant request comes as part of the state’s ambitious plans to overcome long-standing challenges and accelerate development across key sectors. The Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, confirmed that the Meghalaya government has submitted a proposal seeking these funds to support the state’s growth objectives.

After the meeting, Panagariya briefed the media, highlighting that the state’s request reflects the urgent need for resources to bolster infrastructure, social services, and economic opportunities in Meghalaya. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also addressed the press, outlining the government’s strategy to confront the hurdles that have hindered Meghalaya’s progress. According to the Chief Minister, the state is actively working on solutions to tackle the issues inherited from previous administrations, particularly in sectors such as health and education.

Sangma acknowledged that the current government had to face numerous challenges that stunted development in many areas. “In many sectors, we were not doing well, particularly in health and education,” he remarked, underscoring that his administration took on these challenges head-on. Over the past few years, the state has systematically identified core issues and implemented reforms aimed at achieving sustainable solutions. One of the major health challenges cited by the Chief Minister was the alarming Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in Meghalaya, which was double the national average back in 2018.

To address this issue, the state government launched a comprehensive initiative named “MOTHER,” which targets high-risk pregnancies and aims to ensure safer childbirth practices. Sangma explained that the programme, part of the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Programme, focuses on identifying the underlying causes of high maternal mortality and intervening to provide better maternal care. He pointed out that maternal mortality is linked to broader social issues, as well as gaps in infrastructure and health services. The MOTHER programme also emphasizes the importance of proper birth spacing between children to reduce health risks for both mothers and infants.

Thanks to these interventions, the government has made significant strides in reducing both the MMR and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the state, according to Sangma. These achievements are indicative of the government’s commitment to addressing long-standing issues in a systematic manner, ensuring better outcomes for vulnerable populations. Alongside health improvements, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s focus on education and infrastructure, with the aim of laying a strong foundation for overall development.

Looking back on the financial aid received during the term of the 15th Finance Commission, Sangma mentioned that Meghalaya had been granted Rs 3,000 crore, which was instrumental in pushing forward key developmental projects. Additionally, the state managed to secure Rs 9,000 crore through Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), which have helped initiate and implement various infrastructure and development projects across sectors.

Sangma emphasized that Meghalaya’s growth trajectory has been further boosted by collaborations with international institutions, universities, and banks. By partnering with organizations like Berkeley University and other intellectual and technology partners, the state has benefited from global expertise and innovative solutions. These partnerships have allowed Meghalaya to harness new technologies and methodologies that align with its broader goals for development.

During the meeting with the 16th Finance Commission, Chief Minister Sangma presented a comprehensive memorandum to Chairman Panagariya, outlining the state’s vision for growth and the financial support needed to achieve these goals. Sangma stressed the importance of the Commission’s role in enabling Meghalaya to continue its progress and realize its developmental aspirations. He expressed hope that the state’s request for Rs 1.2 lakh crore would be favorably considered, ensuring the necessary funding to support Meghalaya’s long-term vision.

Throughout the day-long discussions, the Finance Commission also held separate meetings with representatives from various sectors, including trade and industry, rural local bodies, urban local bodies, and political parties. These interactions provided an opportunity for stakeholders across Meghalaya to voice their concerns and offer insights into the challenges faced by the state’s diverse communities.

As the state awaits the decision of the 16th Finance Commission, the focus remains on sustaining the momentum of growth in key sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure. The requested financial aid, if granted, would provide a significant boost to the state’s ability to implement its development plans and address the remaining gaps in services and infrastructure. With continued support and strategic planning, Meghalaya hopes to achieve a higher standard of living for its citizens, fostering a more prosperous and resilient future.