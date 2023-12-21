12 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Meghalaya CM inaugurates power sub-station in West Garo Hills

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20:

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the Phulbari Grid Sub-Station at Chibinang in West Garo Hills District under the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said that the people of the plain areas in West Garo Hills district have suffered immensely for years due to insufficient supply of power and low voltage, especially during the peak summer when overall power consumption increases.

“I am glad to inaugurate the Phulbari Grid Sub-Station, which will effectively address the power sufficiency problem in the area to a great extent. I dedicate the project to the people of the plain areas. The y have suffered for years due shortage of power supply,” said the CM.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong,  Tura MP Agatha Kongkal Sangma,  state taxation minister A T Mondal, state soil and water conservation minister Marcuise N Marak and other senior party members of NPP were also present on the occasion.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya CM also inspected the ongoing construction of the longest bridge connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya over the Brahmaputra river. Once this bridge is constructed, it will cut down the travelling time from Phulbari to Dhubri.

“Apart from minimizing the travelling time between Phulbari and Dhubri, the new bridge will be a huge economic boon for the two states. We are looking forward to its construction,” said Sangma.

