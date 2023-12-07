20 C
Meghalaya CM Reviews PMUY Scheme, Discusses Climate Action

Shillong, Dec 7: Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on December 7, conducted a thorough review of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme and led discussions on Climate Action for the state.

In a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and officials, Sangma emphasized the need for a collective effort to meet the state’s PMUY scheme targets by the end of the year. He directed District Commissioners to develop strategic plans, liaise with Gas Agencies and Block Development Officers (BDOs), and set weekly targets to ensure the scheme’s successful implementation.

Additionally, Sangma convened a dedicated meeting on Climate Action for Meghalaya, focusing on integrating efforts across various departments to tackle initiatives like catchment area protection, watershed management, sustainable agriculture practices, and community-led climate action.

A crucial aspect of the Climate Action agenda is to leverage technology for effective decision-making, with the State GeoHub Portal playing a key role in data collection for mapping springs, critical water sources, catchment areas, and forests. Sangma accentuated the importance of water in climate change discussions, viewing it as a fundamental element in the battle against climate change.

