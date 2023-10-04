Meghalaya: Decomposed bodies of missing youths found in forest

HT Digital

Shillong, Oct 4: The bodies of two missing youths were discovered in a forest in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on October 4.

The deceased youths identified as Phibankyntiew Sun, an 18-year-old girl, and Walambok Kurbah, a 20-year-old boy were recovered in decomposed state.

The bodies were located in the Traw Saitkhlieh region of the district. The two were reported missing from their homes in Marbisu village, Mawphlang sub-division, since September 20. Sun’s body was found on October 03, while Kurbah’s body was discovered the next day.

The cause of their deaths has not been determined. Further details are awaited.