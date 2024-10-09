Meghalaya Gears Up for Khyndailad Vendor Relocation by November

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 9: Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has announced that the relocation of street vendors from Khyndailad, also known as Police Bazar in Shillong, is set to be completed by mid-November. This move is a part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to decongest and revitalize the bustling commercial area. The relocation process will take place in two phases, with the first phase focusing on Police Bazar and the second on Laitumkhrah.

Lyngdoh stated that nearly 200 to 250 street vendors are expected to be relocated during this process. He emphasized that the relocation aims to balance the livelihood of the vendors while also improving the pedestrian experience in these areas. To achieve this, the government plans to create special spaces and dedicated footpaths for pedestrians in the newly restructured areas.

Three sites have been shortlisted as the possible relocation destinations for the street vendors, although the specific locations have not yet been disclosed. Lyngdoh mentioned that these areas will be equipped to handle the number of relocated vendors and provide a more organized system for street vending in the city.

One of the main issues surrounding the relocation process is the status of unregistered vendors. Lyngdoh clarified that the government has initiated a year-long registration process to ensure that only legitimate vendors are included in the relocation. He reiterated that only those who qualify and are officially registered will be relocated to the new areas. This is part of a broader effort by the state to regulate street vending and protect the livelihoods of those who rely on it.

To facilitate this, street vendors in the Shillong Municipality area have been instructed to report to the office of the Chairperson of the Town Vending Committee for registration. The vendors have been given a 15-day window to complete this process. This directive follows a survey conducted by the authorities in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and the Meghalaya Street Vendors’ Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Schemes, 2023.

The relocation of the vendors is expected to bring more organization and structure to some of Shillong’s busiest areas. For years, street vendors have been an integral part of the city’s economy, but their presence has also contributed to congestion, particularly in high-traffic areas like Police Bazar. The government hopes that by relocating the vendors to designated areas, they can improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety while also providing the vendors with better conditions to operate their businesses.

In addition to the relocation of street vendors, another significant development is the decision by the Meghalaya government to relocate 342 families from Harijan Colony, a contentious area within Shillong. This decision was reached following discussions with members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Save Shillong Sikhs.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang stated that the land opposite Harijan Colony has been identified for this purpose, and the relocation of the families is expected to take place in the near future. Wahlang noted that the older Gurdwara would remain intact, and the residents will be able to move to the new area, which is expected to reduce government expenditure.

While there have been no significant delays in the relocation process, Wahlang stressed that the government is committed to ensuring that the relocation is carried out in a manner that respects the interests of all parties involved. The land allotment is seen as a crucial step towards resolving long-standing issues in the area.

The relocation initiatives, both for the street vendors and the Harijan Colony families, mark a significant effort by the Meghalaya government to manage urban spaces more effectively. As the state continues to attract tourists and residents alike, these efforts are seen as vital for maintaining the city’s infrastructure and ensuring sustainable growth.