Meghalaya Govt Approves Constitution Of State Human Development Council 

SHILLONG, Feb 2: Meghalaya government on Friday approved the constitution of the State Human Development Council (SHDC) for implementation of the Multisectoral Project for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER) in the state, said state deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, Tynsong said that the SHDC will be headed by the chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

“The chairman of the state executive level will be the chief secretary while all respective deputy commissioners will be the head of the district level committees for the implementation of these new initiatives of the government,” he added.

The MPOWER project proposes a set of coordinated multi-sectoral interventions that will strengthen the capability of the state of Meghalaya to empower adolescent boys and girls, aged 10 to 19.

These multi-sectoral interventions will strengthen human capital, and support transition from school to productive work.

The goal of the project is to promote well-being and empowerment of adolescents and to strengthen their productivity and resilience so that they can contribute fully to the sustainable economic growth of the state.

In order to achieve the above goals, the project would support initiatives to strengthen adolescents’ life skills, physical and reproductive health, and career aspirations.

Tynsong said these initiatives taken by the government will focus especially on the age 0-9 years old where brain development is taking place.

“Through this initiative in the name of MPOWER, the government will focus on how to make sure the physical and mental health of those children and also to make sure the skill beyond 9 is in place because after 9 years old they understand what their interest is and what interest they want. So through this initiative taken by the government I am very sure we will be able to take care right from 0-9, again 9 to 18-19 and beyond that because we really wanted to make sure that each and every citizen right from their childhood they are being taken care of physically, mentally and also government will also try to identify their interest, future and career in the days to come,” he added. (NNN)