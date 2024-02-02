18 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 2, 2024
type here...

Meghalaya government extends terms of Khasi and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils for another 6 months

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Shillong, Jan 2: The Meghalaya Government has decided to extend the current terms of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) for an additional six months.

- Advertisement -

This decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also oversees District Council Affairs (DCA). The state government will now forward this recommendation to the Governor for approval and execution. Tynsong also noted that last year, the Governor approved the constitution of delimitation committees for both ADCs, which are currently working as per guidelines.

The committees have requested an extension from the executive committees of both KHADC and JHADC. Tynsong further mentioned that after a few months, the two ADCs will be asked to submit a report on delimitation, following which election processes will commence.

In related news, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangam announced that the cabinet has approved a new initiative called the ‘Meghalaya Program for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPoWER)’.

A new agency, the ‘Human Development Council’, has been established under this initiative, which will be led by the Chief Minister, with the Chief Secretary as the Chairman of the Project Steering Committee and the respective DCs heading the Executive Committees for program implementation.

- Advertisement -

 

Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

2 dead, over 200 injured after gas explosion in Kenya’s Nairobi

The Hills Times - 0
Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti