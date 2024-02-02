Meghalaya government extends terms of Khasi and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils for another 6 months

HT Digital,

Shillong, Jan 2: The Meghalaya Government has decided to extend the current terms of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) for an additional six months.

This decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also oversees District Council Affairs (DCA). The state government will now forward this recommendation to the Governor for approval and execution. Tynsong also noted that last year, the Governor approved the constitution of delimitation committees for both ADCs, which are currently working as per guidelines.

The committees have requested an extension from the executive committees of both KHADC and JHADC. Tynsong further mentioned that after a few months, the two ADCs will be asked to submit a report on delimitation, following which election processes will commence.

In related news, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangam announced that the cabinet has approved a new initiative called the ‘Meghalaya Program for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPoWER)’.

A new agency, the ‘Human Development Council’, has been established under this initiative, which will be led by the Chief Minister, with the Chief Secretary as the Chairman of the Project Steering Committee and the respective DCs heading the Executive Committees for program implementation.

