Meghalaya govt confirms railway projects are still under consideration

SHILLONG, Oct 25: Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Friday said the state government has not abandoned the proposed implementation of railway projects in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Dhar said, “We have not abandoned it. We are yet to take a call because, first of all, we will try to take everybody – all stakeholders – on board.”

- Advertisement -

“When everybody is on board then only we will take a call as a government,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the Centre has proposed two railway projects in the state – the 22 km Tetelia-Byrnihat tracks and the 108 km Byrnihat-Shillong line.

The Tetelia-Byrnihat project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 496 crore. However, these projects have faced roadblocks due to strong opposition from different quarters apprehending influx. (NNN)