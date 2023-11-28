Meghalaya govt did not pay dues to contractual employees

SHILLONG, Nov 27: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission

has directed chief secretary DP Wahlang to submit a report

within 15 days on the death of one of the contractual

employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills

district, officials said on Monday.

The employee, who allegedly did not receive his salaries for

over 20 months, passed away last week.

At least six such employees were promised a fixed

remuneration of Rs 9,000 per month, officials said, adding that

they had joined the department in 2018, 2019 and in 2022.

“We have issued a notice to the chief secretary to conduct an

inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15

days,” the commission said in a statement here.

The employees, who joined as helpers and cleaners, claimed

that their dues ranged between Rs 99,000 and Rs 3.42 lakh.

(PTI)