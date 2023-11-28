Meghalaya govt did not pay dues to contractual employees

SHILLONG, Nov 27: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission
has directed chief secretary DP Wahlang to submit a report
within 15 days on the death of one of the contractual
employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills
district, officials said on Monday.
The employee, who allegedly did not receive his salaries for
over 20 months, passed away last week.
At least six such employees were promised a fixed
remuneration of Rs 9,000 per month, officials said, adding that
they had joined the department in 2018, 2019 and in 2022.
“We have issued a notice to the chief secretary to conduct an
inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15
days,” the commission said in a statement here.
The employees, who joined as helpers and cleaners, claimed
that their dues ranged between Rs 99,000 and Rs 3.42 lakh.
(PTI)