Meghalaya High Court Permits Symbolic Worship at Mawjymbuin Cave Under Restrictions

SHILLONG, JULY 12: Meghalaya High Court has given permission to a religious group to undertake a symbolic act of worship in the Mawjymbuin Cave of Mawsynram, but under stringent conditions. The order was passed on a petition by a group arranging a pilgrimage, or Yatra, from Mahadev Khola to the shrine.

In its direction, Justice H S Thangkhiew made it clear that a symbolic sprinkling of water on the stone within the cave alone would be allowed in place of the earlier practiced pouring of water. The petitioner furnished an undertaking to the effect that no puja (ritual worship) would be performed, and no ritual material such as incense sticks or flowers would be taken to the cave.

The court also considered the state authorities’ and the Dorbar Shnong (village council) of Mawsynram’s submissions. Considering all the perspectives, the bench directed that the pilgrimage can go ahead, subject to the conditions laid down by the district administration and the commitments made by the organisers.

For the sake of public convenience, the court ordered that traffic should not be halted during the Yatra. The organisers have been ordered to employ private security staff or volunteers as traffic wardens. The petitioner and respondents have been requested to choose an appropriate date for the Yatra and notify the district authorities accordingly.

In the course of hearing, some respondents’ lawyers contended that the Dorbar Shnong’s permission was no longer required since permission had already been issued by the district officials. The court explained that the event could proceed but upholding law and order remained the state’s duty.

This petition followed a prior denial by the Dorbar Shnong to provide a no-objection certificate for the Yatra. The petitioner argued that Hindu pilgrims have a long tradition of worshipping in the cave during the sacred month of Shravan.

