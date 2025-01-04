Conrad K Sangma’s intervention to promote pilgrim tourism at Mawjymbuin Cave sought

SHILLONG, Jan 3: The Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) has sought the intervention of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for promoting pilgrim tourism through the Mawjymbuin Cave, located at Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills.

In a letter to Sangma today, the KSP said, “So we believe that our involvement towards the Mawjymbuun Cave issue is constitutionally and sincerely justified and therefore we are here. Therefore, this is our utmost request to you and your good office kindly to take the needful action so that every single person enjoys their constitutional fundamental rights and joyfully perform their duties here. We have faith in your visionary leadership and look forward to settling the issue here.”

“We basically want the Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling to be opened for all the devotees/pilgrims/tourists. We strongly believe that this would further increase the state revenue in the Pilgrim Tourism sector. You definitely can define some rules for the same to perform worship or offer prayer in front of the Shivling,” it stated.

The KSP also said, “We suggest you put restrictions on lightering ‘dhup’ etc inside the cave for the sake of its natural and environmental significance. We also suggest you put restrictions on putting any kind of flower, fruits etc on the Shivling considering the environmental circumstances. We suggest you depute some person to collect the fruits and other things outside the cave so that those can be distributed among the local poor and needy people.”

“If you and your associates seek our involvement, then we will be pleased and honoured to help you towards making the cave even more significant in the national context without hurting any other belief and practices of the state and stakeholders concerned. We sincerely love the beauty and feel the pride for the age-old indigenous cultural heritage of Meghalaya. Looking forward to you getting your support and cooperation for the greater interest of the Nation and to uphold the constitutional value of it,” it further stated.

The KSP also said that it has been working towards strengthening the national integrity and social harmony of the nation.

“We have been performing our duties as per the provisions provided to us under the Article 51 (A) of the Constitution of India. Therefore, we are into this Mawjymbuin Cave issue further, we are approached by the organization called Seng Khasi Hima Mawsynram (Meghalaya) and Meghalaya Indigenous Minorities Tribal Forum (MIMTF) representatives from Seng Khasi Hima Mawsynram personally visited our head office at Chanakyapeeth, Tatimara, Chandrapur, Guwahati (Assam) to get our support towards getting their constitutional Rights to Worship back in the Mawjembuin Cave Shivling whereas we had a telephonic conversation with the members of MIMTF,” it said while adding, “Please be assured that there is no any individual or self-motivated interest of Kutumbe Surakshya Parishad in this case.” (NNN)