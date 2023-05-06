33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Meghalaya: PDF announces merger with NPP

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, May 5 (PTI): The People&#39;s Democratic Front (PDF) on Friday announced that it will merge
with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma&#39;s NPP.
The PDF is a part of the NPP-led ruling coalition in the state, and has two MLAs in the assembly, whose
current strength is 59. After the merger, NPP&#39;s tally will rise to 28.
The decision to merge was unanimously taken at PDF&#39;s general council meeting, chaired by its president
Gavin M Mylliem, who is one of the two MLAs. Senior PDF leaders, including its working president
Banteidor Lyngdoh — the other MLA, were present at the meeting.
&quot;The official merger will take place at the NPP&#39;s state office on Saturday. The merger document will be
signed between NPP national chief Conrad K Sangma and the PDF president,&quot; Lyngdoh told PTI
Mylliem said several parties approached them for a merger, but the majority of PDF members were
inclined to go with the NPP considering its ideology and agendas.
&quot;We have been working with NPP under the table leadership of CM Sangma for the last five years,&quot; he
said.
Asked if he was hoping for a cabinet berth, he said, &quot;It totally depends on the wisdom of the chief
minister.&quot;
Mylliem, however, said that he and Lyngdoh have been already appointed advisors in state government.
&quot;We had a meeting with the chief minister where he clearly stated that the NPP will reshuffle its
organisation in the coming months and accommodate all PDF members,&quot; he added.

