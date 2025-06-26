28.8 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 26, 2025
type here...

Meghalaya police recover items from drain

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

INDORE, June 25: A Meghalaya police team probing the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Wednesday found some items in a drain in the city on the basis of information provided by one of the accused.

The police officials got down into the drain in Palasia area along with real estate businessman Shilom James who has been arrested in the case, said an eyewitness.

- Advertisement -

After a brief search, items packed in a plastic bag were recovered, he said.

Related Posts:

While the police team made no official statement about the recovery, an Indore police official said the bag could contain a country-made pistol.

This weapon was suspected to have disappeared along with other items from a flat in Indore city where Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife and the prime accused, had stayed for several days after fleeing from Meghalaya following the murder.

Earlier, on the basis of information provided by James, the investigators had recovered burnt pieces of a bag from an empty plot on June 22.

- Advertisement -

Besides James, flat owner Lokendra Singh Tomar and security guard Balbir Ahirwar have been arrested on the charges of hiding or destroying important evidence.

Sources said the three accused are currently in transit custody of Meghalaya Police and being questioned about these pieces of evidence.

James had rented out the flat in Dewas Naka area — where Sonam allegedly hid before travelling to Uttar Pradesh and surrendering before police on June 8 — to Vishal Chauhan, one of the accused.

On June 13, James himself told the media that Chauhan had met him on May 30 and rented the flat for Rs 17,000 per month.

- Advertisement -

Sources said that when the Meghalaya police visited the flat, they found it empty.

Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and Kushwaha’s friends Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi have been arrested for allegedly hatching the conspiracy to murder Raja Raghuvanshi. All of them are lodged in judicial custody in Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2. (PTI)

Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India