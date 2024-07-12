Meghalaya Police Warns Public of Scammers Posing as DGP

HT Digital

July 12, Friday: The Meghalaya Police have issued a crucial alert to the public regarding a new scam where fraudsters are sending emails and messages that appear to be from the Desk of the Director General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya. These scammers are attempting to deceive individuals and extort money by posing as authoritative figures.

- Advertisement -

In an official statement, the Meghalaya Police emphasized the importance of not falling victim to such scams and urged everyone to remain vigilant. “DO NOT FALL VICTIM TO SUCH SCAMS! We urge you to remain vigilant and skeptical of such messages,” the police stated.

Citizens are advised to verify the authenticity of any suspicious communications purportedly from the DGP’s office or any other official entities. The police have also requested the public to report any such fraudulent messages to the nearest police station or through official channels.

This warning comes as part of the Meghalaya Police’s ongoing efforts to protect residents from cybercrime and fraudulent activities. By staying alert and cautious, citizens can help prevent these scammers from succeeding in their deceptive schemes.