Meghalaya rains claim 2 lives, leave over 3,000 people affected

SHILLONG, June 18: Incessant rainfall in the state over the last few days has claimed two lives and affected over 3,000 people, Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Probino Warbah (48) of Tynring Village, East Khasi Hills, and Kantly Maram (49) of Nongkroh Rambrai village, West Khasi Hills. While Warbah died because of drowning on June 10, lightning claimed Maram’s life on June 12, MSDMA officials said.

The officials said over 3,037 people across 42 villages in six districts have been affected following continuous rainfall since June 10.

All districts have been directed to take steps to activate district Incident Response Teams (IRT), keep District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOC) operational 24×7, issue advisories to the public, and initiate immediate relief measures. (PTI)

