Meghalaya records massive rise in dengue cases, 44 reported from Garo Hills

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 13: Meghalaya has reported 44 confirmed dengue cases, including one fatality, primarily in the Garo Hills’ flatland regions on October 13. Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh urged the citizens not to panic, stating the situation is under control.

She stresses the importance of precautions and advises those with persistent fever to seek immediate medical attention. On October 12, out of seven tests, two were positive for dengue. The deceased was a male from West Garo Hills, who succumbed to the disease.

Another death was due to a brain haemorrhage associated with dengue hemorrhagic fever. Lyngdoh confirms the effective containment of cases, attributing the rise to recent floods and heavy rainfall. The health department has issued SOPs to all districts and is actively engaging with communities and stakeholders. Medical block officers are directed to promptly respond to identified cases.

 

