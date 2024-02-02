Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill to be reconsidered

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The Meghalaya government has decided to re-examine the Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill to ensure it addresses the concerns over influx in conformity with national laws.

Speaking to media persons, chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said, “We have not yet gone into details, but we have had discussions about it. We are supposed to have a discussion with the stakeholders so we are yet to take a call on the date. Definitely we will examine the whole thing and find out the best way in which where we are able to come out with provisions, achieve the goals and yet be in conformity with national laws and constitutional provisions.”

Last year, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had returned the Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and had pointed out that the move to set up facilitation centres or check gates under the Bill will affect the movement of people through Meghalaya, which is a transit state. (NNN)