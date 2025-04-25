Meghalaya: Suspected Bangladeshi nationals held

SHILLONG, April 24: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) on Wednesday apprehended five suspected Bangladeshi nationals in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya after they allegedly illegally entered India without any valid documents.

The checking against illegal immigrants was conducted under the leadership of Ency Shadap, Chairman of the Employment Commission along the national highway-6.

On being questioned, the suspected Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they had entered the country with the assistance of local brokers, known as dalals, who charged between 1,000 and 2,000 per person. Their stated intention was to seek employment as laborers in the Cement area (Umpleng) of East Jaintia Hills, Shadap said.

Accordingly, the JNC handed them over to the officer in charge of infiltration at Umtyr-a, East Jaintia Hills, for further action and urged a thorough investigation into the matter. The officers assured that appropriate measures would be taken, including initiating a suo moto case against the individuals involved, he said.

Further, Shadap criticized the Border Security Force (BSF) “for their lack of seriousness” regarding these issues, highlighting their inadequate efforts that allowed these immigrants to cross the border undetected and the individuals also informed that there were no BSF personnel present during the crossing. The council also condemned the local dalals who, for a small fee, compromised the integrity of the community and its rights, vowing to identify and take strict action against them.

Shadap emphasised that the Council’s establishment of the Employment Commission aims to create job opportunities for local youth, expressing disappointment that some community members are facilitating the employment of outsiders.

He questioned the future of local youth if this trend continues. (NNN)