Meghalaya urges MHA to push for closer Border fencing with Bangladesh

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Aug 13: The Meghalaya government has approached the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take up with the Bangladesh government a request to allow erection of border fencing closer to the international border.

This move aims to protect villages along the 40-kilometre unfenced stretch without leaving them outside the fencing.

The international norm for border fencing is to construct it 150 yards inside the country’s territory. However, in Meghalaya’s case, this would result in several villages falling within the “no man’s land” or outside the fencing, compromising their safety and protection.

“We have taken up with the MHA (urging it to) to convince the government of Bangladesh – because of this reality – let us go close to the main pillar of the border so that we can avoid fencing outside the village,” Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong told reporters on Wednesday.

He said this would enable the protection of villages without putting them in harm’s way. He informed that there are a number of villages within the 40 kilometres unfenced border that will fall outside the fencing if constructed as per international norms. (NNN)

