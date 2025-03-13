Meghalaya’s Byrnihat Ranked Most Polluted, CM Questions Data Accuracy

HT Digital

SHILLONG, Mar 13: Byrnihat in Meghalaya was ranked the world’s most polluted city, as per the 2024 World Air Quality Report.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, however, has raised doubts about the authenticity of the data, claiming that the shocking air quality index (AQI) readings were taken by an Assam-based monitoring station.

Sangma explained that AQI readings reported by the media were taken at an Assam monitoring station that registered very poor air quality. “While we took a peek at Meghalaya’s own equipment and stations in January 2025, our own reading at three of these locations around the area revealed satisfactory to moderate,” he stated.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s pledge to enhancing air quality but emphasized the need for proper data representation. “We definitely want to provide the best air quality for our citizens, but the poor index being quoted does not emanate from our own monitoring stations,” he said.

Byrnihat, an industrial center located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, has seen increased levels of pollution in recent years owing to heavy industrialization, vehicular pollution, and unregulated construction activities. While the recent report highlights the environmental issues of the region, it has also raised a controversy regarding the reliability of pollution figures and the role of monitoring agencies across the state boundary.

To address the controversy, the Meghalaya government is likely to re-examine its air quality monitoring systems and resolve pollution issues, especially in border regions. Environmentalists have called on both Assam and Meghalaya to work together to address pollution and improve air quality standards.