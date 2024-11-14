20 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 14, 2024
type here...

Meghalaya’s Gambegre by poll records 90.84% voter turnout

Sanjengpara polling station has recorded the highest number of voter turnout at 95.60 percent

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The poll percentage for today’s bye- election to the Gambegre Assembly seat of Meghalaya was recorded at 90.84 per cent till 6 pm, chief electoral officer Dr BDR Tiwari said this evening.

”Polling to the Gambegre bye-election was successfully and peacefully conducted,” he told reporters.

- Advertisement -

The polling percentage was at 90 percent during the last 2023 Assembly polls.

Related Posts:

He said 33,088 voters which include 16207 women and 16881 men have exercised their franchise during the bye-election held in 51 polling stations. Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

There were 32 out of 54 home voting and 3 service voters.

Sanjengpara polling station has recorded the highest number of voter turnout at 95.60 percent.

- Advertisement -

The CEO informed that during the mock poll in the morning one VVPAT was replaced and after the start of actual poll 3 BUs, 3 CUs and 6 VVPATs were replaced in five polling stations.

There are six candidates contesting the bye -election which include Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma as the candidate of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), opposition parties – Jingjang M Marak of the Indian National Congress and Sadhiarani Sangma of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), and Bernard N Marak of the BJP. 

The two independent candidates in the fray are Sengkrabirth M Marak and Jerry A Sangma. 

The bye-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress’ leader Saleng A Sangma after being elected as new Tura MP. (NNN)

Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Bandish Bandits’ season two to premiere on Prime Video in December

The Hills Times -
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner