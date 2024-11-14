Meghalaya’s Gambegre by poll records 90.84% voter turnout

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The poll percentage for today’s bye- election to the Gambegre Assembly seat of Meghalaya was recorded at 90.84 per cent till 6 pm, chief electoral officer Dr BDR Tiwari said this evening.

”Polling to the Gambegre bye-election was successfully and peacefully conducted,” he told reporters.

The polling percentage was at 90 percent during the last 2023 Assembly polls.

He said 33,088 voters which include 16207 women and 16881 men have exercised their franchise during the bye-election held in 51 polling stations. Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

There were 32 out of 54 home voting and 3 service voters.

Sanjengpara polling station has recorded the highest number of voter turnout at 95.60 percent.

The CEO informed that during the mock poll in the morning one VVPAT was replaced and after the start of actual poll 3 BUs, 3 CUs and 6 VVPATs were replaced in five polling stations.

There are six candidates contesting the bye -election which include Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma as the candidate of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), opposition parties – Jingjang M Marak of the Indian National Congress and Sadhiarani Sangma of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), and Bernard N Marak of the BJP.

The two independent candidates in the fray are Sengkrabirth M Marak and Jerry A Sangma.

The bye-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress’ leader Saleng A Sangma after being elected as new Tura MP. (NNN)