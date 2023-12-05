20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
type here...

Meghalaya’s Signbank App wins 8th eNorthEast Award 2023 under Learning & Education category

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Shillong, Dec 5: The Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App, an initiative of the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, has been awarded the 8th eNorthEast Award 2023 in the Learning & Education category.

- Advertisement -

The award was presented at a ceremony in Guwahati on November 25, 2023, jointly organised by the Council for Social and Digital Development, Digital Empowerment Foundation, and North East Development Foundation.

The app provides a comprehensive library of Meghalaya Sign Language signs and gestures, covering a wide range of topics from everyday communication to expert vocabulary. It includes features like real-time sign creation, conversion of text messages into finger spelling sign language, and signs from different regions within Meghalaya, showcasing the dialectical richness of the language.

The Meghalaya SignBank initiative was a joint effort by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Meghalaya, the National Informatics Center, Meghalaya, Dr. Melissa G. Wallang from the North East Regional Institute of Education, a unit of NCERT, Shillong, and the Deaf community members and sign language experts of Meghalaya.

7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam BJP ready for Lok Sabha elections 2024, says CM Himanta...

The Hills Times - 0
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter