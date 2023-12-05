Meghalaya’s Signbank App wins 8th eNorthEast Award 2023 under Learning & Education category

HT Digital,

Shillong, Dec 5: The Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App, an initiative of the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, has been awarded the 8th eNorthEast Award 2023 in the Learning & Education category.

The award was presented at a ceremony in Guwahati on November 25, 2023, jointly organised by the Council for Social and Digital Development, Digital Empowerment Foundation, and North East Development Foundation.

The app provides a comprehensive library of Meghalaya Sign Language signs and gestures, covering a wide range of topics from everyday communication to expert vocabulary. It includes features like real-time sign creation, conversion of text messages into finger spelling sign language, and signs from different regions within Meghalaya, showcasing the dialectical richness of the language.

The Meghalaya SignBank initiative was a joint effort by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Meghalaya, the National Informatics Center, Meghalaya, Dr. Melissa G. Wallang from the North East Regional Institute of Education, a unit of NCERT, Shillong, and the Deaf community members and sign language experts of Meghalaya.