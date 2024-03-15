Meitei, Kuki MLAs met twice, hope peace will return soon: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, March 14: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said talks have been initiated to resolve the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.

Speaking at a programme here, Singh emphasised the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and political engagements.

He mentioned that legislators from both the communities have met twice, indicating progress in the peace process.

“Valley MLAs have met Kuki legislators twice. A team consisting of the chairman of the hill areas committee has also been meeting both Kuki and Naga civil societies. I hope peace will return soon,” he said.

Singh acknowledged the unfortunate loss of innocent lives since violence broke out in the state on May 3 last, but expressed optimism about achieving peace.

He said deployment of state security forces in vulnerable areas has helped reduce violence. Singh also noted that displaced persons from various areas have started returning to their homes.

“Deployment of state security forces in almost all vulnerable areas is almost done. With God’s grace, news of violence has subsided and displaced persons of Phoubakchao, Dolaithabi, Sugnu and Serou have started returning to their native places,” he said.

Manipur has been gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between two communities first erupted in May last year. Altogether 219 people have been killed since then.

The clashes have occurred over a number of grievances that both sides have against the other. However, the flashpoint of the crisis has been a move to give Meiteis scheduled tribe status, which has since been rolled back and an attempt to turf out tribals living in protected forest areas.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. (PTI)