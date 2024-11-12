Militants torch shops in Manipur’s Jiribam

IMPHAL, Nov 11: Armed militants torched several shops located in Borobekra sub-divison of Manipur’s Jiribam district on Monday, officials said.

The militants fired several rounds around 2.30 pm towards Borobekra police station and proceeded towards Jakurador Karong and engaged in arson, they said.

Heavy exchange of firing was reported between the militants and security forces.

The locality is situated close to Borobekra police station, on the premises of which a relief camp is also located.

Borobekra sub-division has witnessed multiple gun attacks and arson since violence broke out in June and is one of the worst affected areas in the district.

Tension had been prevailing in the district after a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack at Zairon Hmar village by armed miscreants last week. (PTI)