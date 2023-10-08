Minister of State Ajay Mishra meets Sikkim CM, assures Centre’s help amid flood havoc

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 8: Sikkim’s Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, met with the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, in Gangtok on Sunday to discuss the state’s ongoing flash flood crisis.

Mishra, who is on a two-day visit to the disaster-struck state, had a meeting with the Chief Secretary, heads of concerned State Government departments, and senior Army, ITBP, BRO, NHIDCL, and NHPC officers.

The Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance, according to Mishra. He also met with Sikkim’s Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at Raj Bhavan.

Tamang, after his meeting with Mishra, told ANI that the state and central governments are working jointly to restore normalcy. He thanked the Central Government for its immediate financial assistance.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has reportedly rescued 56 civilians, including four women and 52 men, stranded due to the flash floods.