Minor raped multiple times by two men in Tripura

AGARTALA, May 2: A 16-year-old girl in Tripura’s Sepahijala district was allegedly raped multiple times by two men whom she met on social media, police said on Thursday.

The girl became friends with the duo through Facebook and Instagram in March, they said.

She went to the house of one of the accused at a remote village of the district on April 27 when she was allegedly raped by them again, said Sheuli Das, the officer-in-charge of the Bishalgarh women’s police station.

She returned home the next morning, the officer said.

Sensing something was amiss with the girl, her parents asked her.

“On this, she told her mother about the sequence of events,” Das said.

A police complaint was filed on Tuesday and one of the two accused was arrested, police said.

“We have arrested the prime accused. He was sent to judicial custody for two weeks by a court on Wednesday. We are trying to arrest the other accused,” Das said. (PTI)

