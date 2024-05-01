27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
type here...

Miscreants torch two police vehicles in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, April 30: Unidentified miscreants torched two police vehicles in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday, an officer said.

The vehicles were parked in a police reserve compound and no casualty was reported.

- Advertisement -

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior police officer told PTI.

He said unidentified miscreants may have lobbed petrol bombs at the two vehicles owned by a policeman which was completely burnt and a police minibus with minor damages.

A case was registered and investigations are on. (PTI)

Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better? 7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts