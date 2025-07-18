29.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 18, 2025
type here...

Miss Universe Nagaland Kelülü Dawhuo set for Miss Universe India contest

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, July 16: Reigning Miss Universe Nagaland 2025, Kelülü Dawhuo, is all set to represent the state at the national finals of Miss Universe India 2025, to be held at the National Stadium in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of her departure, Kelülü highlighted the resilience of Naga women, stating, “Even after facing hardships, we have the strength to rise again and continue with life.”

- Advertisement -

Kelülü, who is from the Chakhesang Naga tribe, will be donning a traditional costume titled ‘Goddess of Folk Song’, inspired by a legendary personality from her community.

Related Posts:

She emphasised her commitment to showcasing the strength, diversity, and cultural richness of Nagaland on the national platform.

A BA second-year student, Kelülü acknowledged the challenge of balancing academics with pageantry. However, with family support and guidance from mentors, she said she is confident in managing both responsibilities effectively.

Following in the footsteps of Ruofuozhano Whiso, who brought home the fourth runner-up crown last year, Kelülü admitted the pressure but remained determined.

- Advertisement -

“I am not here to outshine anyone but to shine in my own light and bring laurels to our state,” she said.

She encouraged women to follow their dreams and announced her continued advocacy for girl child education, which she plans to pursue more actively post-competition. (PTI)

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon