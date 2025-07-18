Miss Universe Nagaland Kelülü Dawhuo set for Miss Universe India contest

KOHIMA, July 16: Reigning Miss Universe Nagaland 2025, Kelülü Dawhuo, is all set to represent the state at the national finals of Miss Universe India 2025, to be held at the National Stadium in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of her departure, Kelülü highlighted the resilience of Naga women, stating, “Even after facing hardships, we have the strength to rise again and continue with life.”

Kelülü, who is from the Chakhesang Naga tribe, will be donning a traditional costume titled ‘Goddess of Folk Song’, inspired by a legendary personality from her community.

She emphasised her commitment to showcasing the strength, diversity, and cultural richness of Nagaland on the national platform.

A BA second-year student, Kelülü acknowledged the challenge of balancing academics with pageantry. However, with family support and guidance from mentors, she said she is confident in managing both responsibilities effectively.

Following in the footsteps of Ruofuozhano Whiso, who brought home the fourth runner-up crown last year, Kelülü admitted the pressure but remained determined.

“I am not here to outshine anyone but to shine in my own light and bring laurels to our state,” she said.

She encouraged women to follow their dreams and announced her continued advocacy for girl child education, which she plans to pursue more actively post-competition. (PTI)