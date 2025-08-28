29.1 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 28, 2025
type here...

Flood-Hit Jammu Claims Life of BSF Constable from Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 28: An Assam-based Border Security Force (BSF) constable was martyred on Wednesday while on duty in Jammu under severe conditions of floods and landslides. Constable Rajib Nunia, a native of Dayapur under Udarbond police station in Cachar district, was deployed in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu when a watchtower collapsed on him, resulting in his death.

- Advertisement -

He was new to the BSF, having joined just two months prior, and was also based in Jammu when the unfortunate accident took place.

Related Posts:

In a release, the BSF remembered the young soldier, stating that Constable Rajib Nunia made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his tasks with unparalleled bravery, dedication, and commitment.

The force stated that his courage and service will never be forgotten and revered. The Director General and all ranks of the BSF also expressed deepest sympathies to his family.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on the passing of the young constable, acknowledging the sacrifice made in the line of duty.

- Advertisement -

The news of the death of Rajib Nunia has brought darkness of sorrow to his native Dayapur. Family members, neighbors, and the community at large mourned deeply, and his parents, Rajendra Prasad Nunia and Indira Bati Nunia, and other members of his family grieved their loss.

View all stories
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Missing 9-Year-Old Dimapur Girl Rescued from Arunachal; Five Held

The Hills Times -
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World 7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family