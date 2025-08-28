Flood-Hit Jammu Claims Life of BSF Constable from Assam

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 28: An Assam-based Border Security Force (BSF) constable was martyred on Wednesday while on duty in Jammu under severe conditions of floods and landslides. Constable Rajib Nunia, a native of Dayapur under Udarbond police station in Cachar district, was deployed in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu when a watchtower collapsed on him, resulting in his death.

He was new to the BSF, having joined just two months prior, and was also based in Jammu when the unfortunate accident took place.

In a release, the BSF remembered the young soldier, stating that Constable Rajib Nunia made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his tasks with unparalleled bravery, dedication, and commitment.

The force stated that his courage and service will never be forgotten and revered. The Director General and all ranks of the BSF also expressed deepest sympathies to his family.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on the passing of the young constable, acknowledging the sacrifice made in the line of duty.

The news of the death of Rajib Nunia has brought darkness of sorrow to his native Dayapur. Family members, neighbors, and the community at large mourned deeply, and his parents, Rajendra Prasad Nunia and Indira Bati Nunia, and other members of his family grieved their loss.