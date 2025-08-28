29.1 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Amit Shah to Administer Pledge to Newly Elected Panchayat Representatives in Assam

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATi, AUGUST 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Union Home Minister Amit Shah will go to Assam to give an oath to newly elected Panchayat members at Khanapara Field in Guwahati.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, party spokesperson Dr. Devajit Mahanta referred to Shah as the “architect of transformation” who was instrumental in transforming Assam from a violent, turbulent state to a peace-progressive state.

Dr. Mahanta thanked both Shah and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for negotiating a number of historic peace agreements, such as the Bodo Accord (2020), Karbi Accord (2021), Adivasi Accord (2022), Dimasa Accord (2023), and ULFA Accord (2023). He stated that the Centre had approved almost ₹4,000 crore for the execution of these pacts.

Emphasizing other successes, he noted the revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from 24 districts and one sub-division of Assam as well as major progress in settling long-standing boundary conflicts with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Greeting Shah’s impending visit, Dr. Mahanta termed him as a “true friend of Assam and a driving force in the rise of modern Assam.”

