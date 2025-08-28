Mizoram Assembly Passes Bill to Prohibit Begging, Focus on Rehabilitation

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, AUGUST 28: The Mizoram Assembly has cleared the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, a bill to put a stop to begging in the state while instituting rehabilitation for the victims. The Bill was cleared on August 27 following hours of debate during which the opposition came under intense criticism.

Moved for Leave, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii introduced the Bill saying the Act is not only meant to ban begging but also to ensure livelihood for the long term. She noted that Mizoram has comparatively fewer beggars than other states because there are strong community support structures, churches, and NGOs. But she expressed apprehension of an increase in beggary after the Sairang-Sihhmui railhead, which is to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, starts functioning.

The Bill also seeks to establish a state-level relief board and receiving centers where beggars will be temporarily accommodated. They will then be rehabilitated or sent back to their home states within a 24-hour period. A recent survey spotted over 30 beggars, both non-locals and locals, in Aizawl alone, highlighting the need for such an infrastructure.

Opposition lawmakers, with MNF legislator Lalchhandama Ralte at the forefront, had strong objections to the bill on the grounds that it would undermine Christian values and sully the social image of Mizoram. They supported more reliance on community-led efforts than prohibitory regulations.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, however, stood in defense of the Bill, emphasizing that its emphasis lies in the realm of rehabilitation over punishment. He promised that the government would work in coordination with churches and NGOs to make sure Mizoram is beggary-free while observing humanitarian principles. The Bill was adopted following exhaustive deliberations and inputs from 13 legislators.