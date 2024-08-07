26 C
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Mizoram: 42 die in calamities in March-May period

Updated:
AIZAWL, Aug 6: At least 42 people died in calamities in Mizoram between March and May this year, officials said.

During a Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, they mentioned that 5,938 houses and buildings were destroyed due to disasters in the same period.

Of the 42 deceased, 34 were killed when houses were severely damaged by landslides in seven areas in the state capital Aizawl on May 28, the officials said.

The inter-ministerial central team, which visited Mizoram in June, has submitted its report on damage caused by Cyclone Remal, the chief minister said during the meeting.

He said the report is currently under consideration by the Union finance ministry and expressed optimism about receiving substantial assistance from the Centre.

According to state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister K Sapdanga, the Mizoram government has sought financial assistance of Rs 237 crore from the Centre to rehabilitate people and repair roads and other infrastructure, which were affected by landslides and rain in May in the wake of the Cyclone Remal.

Temporary shelters were set up in Hlimen area on the southern outskirts of Aizawl for 41 families from Hlimen and Melthum localities, who were affected by the recent landslides, they added. (PTI)

