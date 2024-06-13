NEDFi Provides Financial Aid to Cyclone Remal-Hit Communities in Mizoram

The North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) has announced a substantial financial aid package to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for communities affected by the devastating cyclone Remal. On Tuesday, NEDFi committed Rs 25 lakh to assist those impacted by the cyclone, which recently wreaked havoc across several northeastern states, leaving thousands of people displaced and properties destroyed.

Cyclone Remal has caused widespread devastation, significantly impacting lives and infrastructure in the northeastern region. Recognizing the urgent need for support, NEDFi has stepped in to provide critical assistance. The relief fund was handed over to the Mission Foundation Movement, a well-regarded NGO in Mizoram, by NEDFi Chairman-cum-Managing Director PVSLN Murty. The ceremony took place in the presence of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma, highlighting the collaboration between the financial institution and local government authorities in addressing the aftermath of the disaster.

NEDFi, based in Guwahati, is a non-banking finance company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It has a longstanding commitment to supporting development initiatives in the northeastern region of India. The provision of this relief assistance is part of NEDFi’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aimed at contributing to the well-being and development of the communities it serves.

In an official statement, Chief Minister Lalduhawma expressed his deep gratitude to NEDFi and its CMD for the vital support extended to the state. The financial aid is expected to play a crucial role in providing necessary relief to the cyclone-affected populations and in facilitating rehabilitation efforts to restore normalcy in the region.

During the handover ceremony, NEDFi General Manager Ashim Kumar Das also took the opportunity to brief the Chief Minister on the corporation’s ongoing efforts to promote entrepreneurship and sustainable development in Mizoram. He highlighted specific projects such as the banana fibre craft cluster promoted by NEDFi at Sesawng village, which falls under the corporation’s CSR programme. This initiative aims to foster local craftsmanship and entrepreneurship, providing economic opportunities and sustainable livelihoods to the local population.

The cyclone has highlighted the vulnerability of the region to natural disasters and the pressing need for resilient infrastructure and effective disaster management strategies. NEDFi’s timely intervention underscores the importance of corporate entities stepping up to support government efforts in disaster relief and rehabilitation.

The Mission Foundation Movement, entrusted with the relief fund, has a proven track record in executing humanitarian aid and development projects in the region. The NGO will be responsible for deploying the funds to ensure that the affected communities receive the necessary assistance, including food, shelter, medical aid, and support for rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

The financial aid from NEDFi will be used to address immediate needs as well as longer-term rehabilitation efforts. This dual focus ensures that the affected communities can begin the process of recovery and rebuilding with adequate resources and support.

In addition to the direct relief efforts, the initiative also aims to raise awareness about the importance of disaster preparedness and community resilience. By supporting local NGOs and leveraging its CSR funds, NEDFi is not only addressing the immediate impact of the cyclone but also contributing to building a more resilient and self-reliant community capable of withstanding future challenges.

NEDFi’s commitment to the northeastern region extends beyond financial aid; it encompasses a broader vision of sustainable development and economic empowerment. The corporation’s various initiatives in promoting entrepreneurship, skill development, and sustainable livelihoods are integral to its mission of fostering economic growth and development in the region.

In conclusion, NEDFi’s provision of Rs 25 lakh to cyclone Remal-affected communities in Mizoram is a significant step towards alleviating the immediate suffering caused by the disaster and supporting long-term rehabilitation efforts. The collaboration between NEDFi, the state government, and local NGOs exemplifies the power of joint efforts in addressing natural calamities and highlights the critical role of corporate social responsibility in fostering resilient and sustainable communities.