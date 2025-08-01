26.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 1, 2025
type here...

Mizoram Guv summons assembly session from August 27

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, July 31: Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has summoned the fifth session of the state legislative assembly from August 27, an official said on Thursday.

Assembly Secretariat Additional Secretary Lalthangmawia said that the detailed programme of the upcoming monsoon session will be chalked out by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama.

- Advertisement -

The BAC meeting, involving members representing all legislature parties and officials, will be held soon, he said.

Related Posts:

It will also decide the length of the session based on the quantity of official business, he said.

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, the upcoming monsoon session will be the fifth session of the present 9th state assembly after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023. (PTI)

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

RPP seeks to know status of Naga pacts from interlocutor Mishra

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets