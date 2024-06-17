Tesam Pongte and Kardo Nyigyor Unanimously Elected as Arunachal Assembly Speaker and Deputy

HT Digital

June 17, Monday: In a significant development for the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tesam Pongte, the BJP MLA from Changlang North constituency, has been unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Eighth Legislative Assembly. Alongside him, Kardo Nyigyor, the BJP MLA from Likabali, has been elected as the Deputy Speaker. Both elections took place on Saturday, with Pongte and Nyigyor being the sole candidates for their respective positions, having filed their nominations the previous day.

The unanimous election of Pongte and Nyigyor marks a pivotal moment in the state’s legislative process. Tesam Pongte, who served as the Deputy Speaker in the Seventh Legislative Assembly, expressed his deep gratitude to the members for their continued trust in him. Addressing the assembly immediately after assuming office, Pongte vowed to perform his duties without any biases. He assured all members, regardless of their political affiliations, that they would have equal opportunities to participate in debates and deliberations. His commitment to fairness and inclusivity aims to uphold the dignity and integrity of the legislative house.

Pongte’s political journey began as a student and community leader, a path that has seen him win the Changlang North constituency for three consecutive terms. His election as Speaker is a testament to his dedication and the respect he commands among his peers. In his address, Pongte emphasized his commitment to maintaining the decorum of the house and ensuring that the voices of all members are heard. “I am here for all of you,” he said. “I will not let your expectations down and will ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to present their grievances and contribute to our discussions.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Pongte on his election and assured him of full cooperation from all MLAs for the smooth conduct of business in the house. Khandu’s support underscores the importance of collaborative governance and the role of the Speaker in facilitating effective legislative processes.

Kardo Nyigyor, the newly elected Deputy Speaker, also expressed his gratitude to the assembly members for their support. Nyigyor, like Pongte, was elected unopposed, reflecting a unanimous confidence in his ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the role. In his acceptance speech, Nyigyor committed to carrying out his duties with dedication and integrity. He highlighted the importance of preserving the sanctity of the legislative assembly, which he referred to as the “temple of democracy.” Nyigyor’s promise to uphold the assembly’s values and his readiness to contribute to its smooth functioning were well received by his colleagues.

The elections of Pongte and Nyigyor come at a crucial time for Arunachal Pradesh, as the state continues to navigate various political and socio-economic challenges. The leadership of the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker is expected to play a vital role in steering the legislative assembly through these times. Their promises of unbiased governance and equal opportunities for all members are seen as steps towards a more inclusive and effective legislative process.

The smooth transition of power and the unanimous support for the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker reflect a positive outlook for the future of Arunachal Pradesh’s legislative assembly. Both Pongte and Nyigyor bring experience, dedication, and a commitment to fairness that are essential for the effective functioning of the legislative body. Their leadership is anticipated to foster a collaborative and respectful environment within the assembly, ensuring that the diverse voices of Arunachal Pradesh’s representatives are heard and valued.

As the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh embarks on its journey with Tesam Pongte and Kardo Nyigyor at the helm, there is a sense of optimism and readiness to address the challenges ahead. The commitment of these leaders to uphold the principles of democracy and fairness will be crucial in shaping the legislative agenda and ensuring the well-being of the state’s citizens.