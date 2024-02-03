13 C
Mizoram man gets 21 years imprisonment for raping daughter

AIZAWL, Feb 2: A man in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district has been sentenced to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping his daughter.

The judgment, delivered by special court judge Vanlalenmawia on Wednesday, also includes a fine of Rs 12,000 imposed on the convict, Bawithawnghua.

Earlier, on January 22, the special court had found Bawithawnghua guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for repeatedly assaulting and raping his 12-year-old daughter.

Bawithawnghua was arrested in September 2022 following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Lai Women Association (LWA). (PTI)

