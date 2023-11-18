Mizoram NGO Committee threatens protest over unchanged polling result date

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 17: In a significant meeting on November 18 at the Central YMA Committee room, the NGO Co-Ordination Committee, which includes apex bodies like YMA, MUP, MHIP, MZP, and MSU, maintained their demand to reschedule the poll counting date currently set for Sunday, December 3.

- Advertisement -

The committee plans to escalate the issue by organizing a face-to-face meeting with Election Commission of India officials in Delhi to formally present their concerns and request a reconsideration of the date.

If their request for a date change goes unheeded, the committee has decided to take stronger actions, including observing a protest day to demonstrate their collective dissatisfaction and intent to effect change.

The Committee also appealed to MKHC (Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee) or the Church Leaders Committee to actively back their cause. By encouraging these influential entities to unite, the Committee believes that the combined efforts of NGOs and religious leaders will reinforce their position on the need to change the poll counting date.