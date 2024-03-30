Mizoram observes Good Friday with religious fervour

AIZWAL, March 29: Good Friday was observed and celebrated in all parts of Mizoram with religious fervour to mark and commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday observance began on Thursday evening with different local churches holding special services and administering holy communion (sacrament) to adhere to the commandment of Jesus, who instructed his disciples to do it just a night before his crucifixion.

Holy Communion or Lord’s Supper symbolises the blood and flesh of Jesus Christ, which he sacrificed for humans.

It signifies the New Covenant, with Jesus Christ being the sacrificial lamb for humanity.

On Friday, all local churches of different Christian denominations, including Presbyterian and Baptist churches, held special church services and delivered sermons related to the crucifixion of Christ.

Most local churches organised congregational singing or services, locally known as “Zaikhawm or Lengkhawm”, to observe the day.

Zaikhawm is an integral part of the important days like Christmas, Good Friday and Easter Sunday for the Christian Mizos.

Respective Roman Catholic churches also organised mass and took out Good Friday processions in the streets, singing hymns and preaching the gospel about the sacrifice made by Jesus so that humans are redeemed from their sins and have eternal lives.

All government offices, educational institutions, commercial banks and private institutions were closed on Friday as the government declared a public holiday to mark the day.

Streets in Aizawl wore deserted looks, with only a few vehicles plying on the roads.

Good Friday observance will be followed by the Easter Sunday celebrations on March 31 to commemorate the resurrection of Christ. (PTI)