19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
type here...

Mizoram Police issue look-out notice after 2 women prisoners escape from jail

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Dec 1: Mizoram Police have issued a lookout notice for three women prisoners who escaped from Aizawl’s Central Women Jail early Thursday morning, between 1 am and 2 am.

- Advertisement -

The escapees are identified as Niengboi, 33, from Churanchanpur, Lalruatsangi, 28, from Thuampui, Aizawl, and Lalchhanmawii, 42, from Tuirial.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in finding them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zonuam Police Outpost at 8794747295 or the nearest police station immediately.

7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM inaugurates final match of tea tribes and adivasi football...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning India’s Top 10 Coldest Places