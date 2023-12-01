Mizoram Police issue look-out notice after 2 women prisoners escape from jail

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Dec 1: Mizoram Police have issued a lookout notice for three women prisoners who escaped from Aizawl’s Central Women Jail early Thursday morning, between 1 am and 2 am.

- Advertisement -

The escapees are identified as Niengboi, 33, from Churanchanpur, Lalruatsangi, 28, from Thuampui, Aizawl, and Lalchhanmawii, 42, from Tuirial.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in finding them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zonuam Police Outpost at 8794747295 or the nearest police station immediately.