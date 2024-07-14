31 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 14, 2024
type here...

Mizoram police seize Meth tablets worth Rs 32 crore

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, July 13: In a major drug haul, Mizoram police seized over 10 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs 32 crore from Khawzawl town, a senior police officer said.

Acting on specific information about the movement of a huge consignment of Meth tablets, Khawzawl police and Champhai police launched a joint operation and intercepted a vehicle at Khawzawl’s Lungvar locality on Friday, the officer said.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle was plying from Champhai town towards Aizawl, he said.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, 106 packets of Methamphetamine comprising 10.07 lakh tablets (115.55 kg) were seized from the possession of a peddler identified as Lalrintluanga, a resident of Champhai Vengsang, he said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant which is also used as a recreational drug.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the officer added. (PTI)

2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit