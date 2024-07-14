Mizoram police seize Meth tablets worth Rs 32 crore

AIZAWL, July 13: In a major drug haul, Mizoram police seized over 10 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs 32 crore from Khawzawl town, a senior police officer said.

Acting on specific information about the movement of a huge consignment of Meth tablets, Khawzawl police and Champhai police launched a joint operation and intercepted a vehicle at Khawzawl’s Lungvar locality on Friday, the officer said.

The vehicle was plying from Champhai town towards Aizawl, he said.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, 106 packets of Methamphetamine comprising 10.07 lakh tablets (115.55 kg) were seized from the possession of a peddler identified as Lalrintluanga, a resident of Champhai Vengsang, he said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant which is also used as a recreational drug.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the officer added. (PTI)