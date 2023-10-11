23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Mizoram Polls: ZPM Announces Candidate In Tuichawng

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZWAL, Oct 10: The opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram on Tuesday announced Shanti Jiban Chakma as its candidate in the Tuichawng seat.

The ZPM had in July announced its candidates for all seats in the 40-member assembly, except Tuichawng.

Shanti Jiban Chakma, a former chief executive member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), was earlier in the BJP.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded Rasik Mohan Chakma, the incumbent CEM of the CADC, in the seat.

The Congress and BJP are yet to release its list of candidates for the state assembly elections that will take place in the state on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. (PTI)

