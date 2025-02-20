16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 20, 2025
type here...

Mizoram proposes to host international half marathon in Aizawl for first time

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Feb 19: The Mizoram government has proposed to host an international half marathon event in Aizawl for the first time, Sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said.

The event, the schedule of will be announced after approval from the Athletic Federation of India (AFI), is expected to see the participation of about 2,000 runners from across the country and abroad, he said.

- Advertisement -

For the successful organisation of the proposed international event, the state Sports and Youth Service Department has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innovations India in the presence of Hmar.

Related Posts:

Hmar on Tuesday said that apart from promoting health, fitness and tourism, the event will also be used as an anti-drug campaign among the youth, he said.

He said that the government has approached the AFI for recognition and schedule of the event and is awaiting a response from it.

“In case the AFI can’t include us in its calendar and fix the date, we are planning to organise the event in April as we are optimistic for approval at least,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He said that registration for the proposed event will be conducted online except for students, who will be approached in their schools for offline registration.

Innovations India chief executive officer (CEO) Rahul Bali, who is also the curator of the proposed Aizawl International Half Marathon, said there will be three categories — 21.1 km marathon, 10 km for women and 5 km for children and the elderly. (PTI)

10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Didn’t feel any air of stardom around him: Regena Cassandrra on...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India