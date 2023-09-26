Sohra International Half Marathon 2023 on September 30

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 25: The much-anticipated 2 nd Sohra
International Half Marathon 2023, recognised by the Athletics
Federation of India (AFI), is all set to take place on September
30.
Organised jointly by the Meghalaya Athletics Association and
the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, in collaboration with
the directorate of sports and youth affairs, government of
Meghalaya, the event promises to be a thrilling experience for
athletes and running enthusiasts alike.
The Marathon boasts a total prize purse of Rs 11.7 lakh, making
it not only a test of endurance but also an attractive prospect
for enthusiastic runners looking to showcase their talent. A
striking number of 3547 enthusiastic participants including 6
international athletes have registered for the mega event this
year. The event has various categories to cater to participants
of all skill levels and ages like Elite Open 21K Run; Meghalayan
Open 21K Run; Meghalayan Open 10K Run; 10K Run for people
between 45-55 Years, and, Veteran Above 55 years.
The marathon’s route, starting at the CP School in Sohra and
winding through the picturesque path from Mawkdok to Sohra,
allows runners to soak in the lush greenery and mesmerising
waterfalls of Meghalaya.
Elijah Kipruto Kemei, an enthusiastic participant, all the way
from Kenya, is taking part in the Sohra Marathon for the second
time. He traveled all the way from Kenya to share his
excitement and aspirations for the event. He said, ‘I want to
improve my performance and, ultimately, win the event. The
course is fantastic, and the organisers have been excellent. The
hospitality we’ve experienced here in Meghalaya has been
outstanding.’
Isawanda Laloo, IAS, director, sports & youth affairs, said, “The
2nd Sohra International Half Marathon 2023, apart from
drawing athletes from different parts of the country and even
the world, is set to be a catalyst for the growth of tourism and
livelihood opportunities. Meghalaya is well-positioned for being
a favored international destination for sports and adventure
tourism. Through this event, we aspire to cultivate a culture of
athleticism and sportsmanship among our youth. In just its
second edition, our Sohra International Half-Marathon has
already earned recognition among international athletes, and
we look forward to nurturing and expanding it in the years
ahead.”
The marathon’s route, known for its challenging yet rewarding
terrain, offers the runners a unique opportunity to test their
mettle while enjoying the scenic beauty of Meghalaya. It also
provides a platform for local athletes to showcase their talent
on a national stage.
On September 25, 2023, a comprehensive ground inspection of
the entire route and logistical preparations for the 2nd Sohra
International Half Marathon were conducted.