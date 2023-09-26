Sohra International Half Marathon 2023 on September 30

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: The much-anticipated 2 nd Sohra

International Half Marathon 2023, recognised by the Athletics

Federation of India (AFI), is all set to take place on September

30.

Organised jointly by the Meghalaya Athletics Association and

the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, in collaboration with

the directorate of sports and youth affairs, government of

Meghalaya, the event promises to be a thrilling experience for

athletes and running enthusiasts alike.

The Marathon boasts a total prize purse of Rs 11.7 lakh, making

it not only a test of endurance but also an attractive prospect

for enthusiastic runners looking to showcase their talent. A

striking number of 3547 enthusiastic participants including 6

international athletes have registered for the mega event this

year. The event has various categories to cater to participants

of all skill levels and ages like Elite Open 21K Run; Meghalayan

Open 21K Run; Meghalayan Open 10K Run; 10K Run for people

between 45-55 Years, and, Veteran Above 55 years.

The marathon’s route, starting at the CP School in Sohra and

winding through the picturesque path from Mawkdok to Sohra,

allows runners to soak in the lush greenery and mesmerising

waterfalls of Meghalaya.

Elijah Kipruto Kemei, an enthusiastic participant, all the way

from Kenya, is taking part in the Sohra Marathon for the second

time. He traveled all the way from Kenya to share his

excitement and aspirations for the event. He said, ‘I want to

improve my performance and, ultimately, win the event. The

course is fantastic, and the organisers have been excellent. The

hospitality we’ve experienced here in Meghalaya has been

outstanding.’

Isawanda Laloo, IAS, director, sports & youth affairs, said, “The

2nd Sohra International Half Marathon 2023, apart from

drawing athletes from different parts of the country and even

the world, is set to be a catalyst for the growth of tourism and

livelihood opportunities. Meghalaya is well-positioned for being

a favored international destination for sports and adventure

tourism. Through this event, we aspire to cultivate a culture of

athleticism and sportsmanship among our youth. In just its

second edition, our Sohra International Half-Marathon has

already earned recognition among international athletes, and

we look forward to nurturing and expanding it in the years

ahead.”

The marathon’s route, known for its challenging yet rewarding

terrain, offers the runners a unique opportunity to test their

mettle while enjoying the scenic beauty of Meghalaya. It also

provides a platform for local athletes to showcase their talent

on a national stage.

On September 25, 2023, a comprehensive ground inspection of

the entire route and logistical preparations for the 2nd Sohra

International Half Marathon were conducted.