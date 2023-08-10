Mizoram schools enroll over 8,000 children of Myanmar, Bangladesh refugees, Manipur IDPs

AIZAWL, Aug 9 (PTI): More than 8,000 children of refugees from

Myanmar and Bangladesh and internally displaced people

(IDPs) from strife-torn Manipur are receiving education in

schools in Mizoram, its school education minister

Lalchhandama Ralte said.

Of the 8,119 children, 6,366 students are from Myanmar, 250

are from Bangladesh and 1,503 are from Manipur, he said.

Ralte said the students are receiving free school uniforms,

textbooks as well as mid-day meals like local pupils.

He asserted that the Mizoram government is committed to

providing education to these children, who are from the Zo

tribes.

“The Mizoram government views Zo tribes from all around the

world as one. This principle is reflected in our education sector

as well. Our government not only provides shelter but also

education to those in need,” Ralte told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that 44 refugee children had registered for class 10

board examinations in 2022 and 31 of them had appeared in it.

Of the 31 students, 28 have successfully cleared the board

examinations registering a pass percentage of 90.32, he said.

The minister said that enrollment in government schools has

gone up steadily during the last four years, which is a positive

indication of improvement in the quality of education in

government-run institutions.

The total enrollment of students in the 2019-20 academic

session was 1,15,005, which increased to 1,19,133 in 2020-21

and further rose to 1,28,927 in the 2021-22 academic year, he

said.

He said efforts are underway to prioritise the inclusion of Mizo

language learning in the curriculum.

Thousands of refugees of Kuki-Chin communities from

Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken shelter in Mizoram.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to

Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country

in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh’s

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the state after a military

offensive against an ethnic insurgent group last year.

Kuki IDPs from Manipur fled have taken shelter in Mizoram

after ethnic violence broke out with Meiteis in May.