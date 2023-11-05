Myanmar refugees want ration, kids education from new govt

SIHHMUI (MIZORAM), Nov 4: A decent two-time meal and good

education for children are the expectations of a group of

Myanmar citizens, who fled their country and are now taking

shelter in Mizoram, from the new government in the

northeastern state of India where assembly polls are scheduled

on November 7.

After fleeing their country in the first part of 2021, these

people, who have been living in the Sihhmui camp, expect that

the Mizoram government will continue to support them by

providing rations and other essential items like it was doing

before September this year.

Altogether 130 people, who are presently staying in two tin-

roofed halls with temporary bamboo walls, are looking for jobs

to sustain their families. They would also like to access basic

medical care and better amenities at their camp.

“The expectation from the new Mizoram government is that

they continue providing us the ration and essential items. For

the last two months, life has been difficult in the relief camp

after the government stopped the supplies,” Kapthang, who

hails from Matupi township in Chin state of Myanmar, told PTI

here.

The state government provided food, ration, water and other

essential items to those living in the camp but stopped all these

from September, he added.

“We do not know why, but some people say that as refugees

from Manipur also came to Mizoram after the ethnic violence

in that state, the government here is overburdened and

stopped extending its helping hand. But occasionally, some

NGOs send us ration,” the 41-year-old Myanmerese said.

More than 31,000 people from Myanmar have been living in

Mizoram and the state government provided them with all

relief materials. These foreigners, mostly from Chin state, fled

following a military coup in the neighbouring country in

February 2021.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long porous border with Myanmar.

State Home Minister Lalchamliana had earlier informed the

assembly that the government released over Rs 3.8 crore as

part of relief measures for the Myanmar nationals.

After the ethnic clash broke out in neighbouring Manipur in

May this year, over 12,000 Kuki people fled their homes, took

shelter in this state and have been receiving support from the

Mizoram government. Some of them returned later.

Penga, a 54-year-old Myanmerese man, hopes that the new

Mizoram government after the assembly elections are over will

give some attention towards their living conditions.

“If possible, I expect livestock and some land for vegetable

farming after a new government comes to power. This will help

my family to sustain on its own,” he added.

Polling to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on

November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

All residents of the Sihhmui relief camp, around 30 km from

Aizawl city, stressed that education for their children is very

important and they want the new government to look into this

aspect.

“Education is essential and unfortunately our children are not

getting it properly. Some children go to local government

schools, which are in Mizo medium,” Kapthang said.

There is another school in the locality that was set up by some

teachers who had fled from Myanmar, and they teach in the

native language of the neighbouring country. But that school is

not recognised yet and the government does not provide any

salary or support to it, he added.

“We want our children to learn English so that they will be

employable and can go to other places in future. We request

the government to consider this point. Most of the government

schools are in Mizo and we cannot send our kids to private

English medium schools as we are not Indians,” Kapthang said.

Echoing similar sentiments, 38-year-old Parzing said she wants

a better arrangement for her son’s education in Mizoram so

that he can develop himself as an employable youth.

“My son is learning the English language at Aizawl. I am

spending Rs 5,000 per month for this. I had worked at a

company for eight months and saved money for this. Once he

completes the course, I want him to go to other parts of India

for better opportunities,” she said.

Suine and Megalin, both in their late twenties holding their

infants in their lap, said they want proper schools for the kids as

they grow up.

Mizoram school education minister Lalchhandama Ralte had

said in August this year that 8,119 children of refugees from

Myanmar and Bangladesh, and internally displaced people from

Manipur are enrolled in schools of the state.

Out of them, 6,366 students are from Myanmar, 250 from

Bangladesh and 1,503 from Manipur. The students are

receiving free school uniforms, and textbooks as well as mid-

day meals like local pupils.

Talking about the difficulties in the relief camp, Megalin said

that drinking water, bathrooms and lavatory facilities are not

adequate in numbers as well as not proper.

“Also, there is no basic facility for women in the camp. So, we

want the new government to think about this and do

something in this regard,” she said.

Kapthang said that the inmates are facing serious issues in

medical care as they are not able to consult any doctor in case

of illness and medicines are not available here.

“Also, there is a dearth of jobs. We are ready to work, but it’s

hard to find daily wage work. So most of the time, we sit at

home doing nothing,” he said.

Asked if they are facing any problems while looking for work,

Kapthang said: “There is no discrimination at all. We go to

Aizawl and work there also, but nobody ever questioned us or

said anything about our ethnicity or nationality. We feel at

home in Mizoram.” (PTI)