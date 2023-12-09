Mizoram to set up committee to tackle border issues: CM Lalduhoma

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Dec 9: Mizoram’s Chief Minister Lalduhoma has declared the formation of a state-level boundary committee to address border disputes with adjacent states. Mizoram shares a 325-km border with Assam, Manipur and Tripura.

The committee will involve all relevant stakeholders, as stated by Lalduhoma. After his swearing-in, he emphasised that protecting the state’s boundary is a key priority for his government.

He also expressed his intention to personally engage with Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to negotiate the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, aiming to prevent future conflicts like the previous Assam-Mizoram border clash. This move is in line with the ongoing efforts to peacefully resolve this complex issue.