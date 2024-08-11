Committed to resolve Mizoram-Assam border dispute: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

AIZAWL, Aug 10: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said his government was committed to resolve the state’s border dispute with neighbouring Assam and ensure peace along the boundary.

During a brief meeting with an Assam delegation, leaders of both states must work together with a heartfelt desire for peace and to resolve the border dispute between the two northeastern states, an official statement said.

His government is “desirous of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute during the current term”, Lalduhoma said in the statement.

Led by state Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, the Assam delegation paid a courtesy call on Lalduhoma at his official residence in Aizawl on Saturday.

Lalduhoma said that several meetings were held between the two states in the past and the “decisions were mainly adhering to status quo, which was not the right step towards establishing lasting peace but delaying the peace process and resolving the border dispute amicably”.

“Official-level talks may continue between the two states. But what is important most is that leaders of both states should make collective efforts with the intention of finding peace to resolve the border dispute,” Lalduhoma was quoted as telling the Assam delegation in the statement.

According to it, Bora, on his part, said the Assam government was desirous of holding further talks to amicably resolve the border dispute and establish lasting peace between the two states.

Both leaders also agreed to maintain peace along the inter-state border till the dispute is resolved, the official statement said.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km-long border with Assam.

Delegations of both states held the fourth round of talks since August 2021 in Aizawl on Friday and agreed to continue maintaining peace along the border.

Both sides also agreed to collaborate in curbing the smuggling of areca nuts from neighbouring countries and to organise joint sports and cultural events in border districts from next year.

They also decided to hold the next round of ministerial-level meeting in Guwahati before 31 March 2025. (PTI)