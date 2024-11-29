23 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 29, 2024
type here...

Mizoram’s main opposition party demands resignation of Manipur CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Nov 28: Mizoram’s main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for allegedly failing to curb the ongoing ethnic violence in his state.

The Centre must take action to end the crisis which claimed more than 250 lives since May last year, MNF general secretary V L Krosehnehzova said in a press conference.

- Advertisement -

He alleged that Singh’s leadership has not only failed to resolve the crisis but also perpetuated the suffering of innocents.

Related Posts:

“We demand that chief Minister Biren Singh step down immediately. Furthermore, the Central Government must take urgent, decisive action to end this crisis once and for all, ensuring that the people of Manipur reclaim their democratic rights and dignity,” Krosehnehzova said.

The MNF media cell general secretary claimed that Singh’s inaction and misuse of power have only worsened the situation, making his continuation in the CM’s office “untenable and shameful”.

The suffering inflicted upon ethnic Zo people or Mizos (Zofate) has reached intolerable levels, the MNF leader claimed.

- Advertisement -

According to the MNF leader, the ethnic violence has so far left 219 Zo people dead and 41,425 people displaced, who were compelled to take shelter in neighbouring states.

A large number of churches and villages have been destroyed in the violence in Manipur, he claimed.

“Such atrocities demand not just leadership but an unrelenting pursuit of justice and restoration. In a nation celebrated as the world’s largest democracy, the continued erosion of human rights and attacks on religious sanctuaries betray the foundational values of justice and secularism,” he said.

The MNF leader also called on all ethnic Zo tribes to unite and safeguard the lives and livelihood of the community members.

- Advertisement -

He urged both the Mizoram government and the people of the state to continue with their efforts in extending support and humanitarian assistance to the displaced people from Manipur and refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Kuki-Zo people of Manipur share ethnic ties with the Mizos of Mizoram. (PTI)

10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December