Mizoram’s Smart Cities Mission dedicates two 5-G enabled ambulances to Zoram Medical College and Aizawl Civil Hospital

Aizawl, Oct 7: Two advanced life support ambulances, equipped with 5G technology, have been dedicated to Zoram Medical College and Civil Hospital Aizawl by Smart Cities Mission.

This mission will provide a total of eight such ambulances to hospitals across Aizawl, including private ones. These 5G ambulances, a first in Mizoram, have been provided by Aizawl Smart City Limited.

Each vehicle is fitted with vital medical equipment such as a defibrillator, cardiac monitor, transport ventilator, syringe infusion pump, video and audio conference devices, portable oxygen, spinal board, and scoop stretchers.

The primary aim is to assist critically ill patients by providing timely treatment during their transportation to the hospital in emergencies.

