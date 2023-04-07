Private Hospitals In Nagaland Declared ‘Tobacco Free Zone

DIMAPUR, April 6 (NNN): As decided during a coordination meeting with the Nagaland Private Practitioners Association under the chairmanship of commissioner & secretary, Y. Kikheto Sema, on April 4, all private hospitals in Nagaland have been declared as ‘Tobacco Free Zone’ with effect from April 11, 2023.

It may be stated here that the health department had earlier declared all government hospitals/ health care, health offices in the state as ‘Tobacco Free Zone’ since February 1, 2023.

Recollecting the relentless contribution of the private hospitals in the fight against COVID-19 during the pandemic, Kikheto conveyed appreciation of the government to the private hospitals for their collaboration with the government in various healthcare services. He also appealed to the private hospitals to continue to work together even in the days to come, and to participate in the health information collection system of the department, so that health information from both the public and the private sector is captured on real time.

Further, Kikheto Sema stated that with the aim to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses, the Government of India has launched Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana campaign under the Department of Pharmaceuticals. He urged the private hospitals to come on-board the scheme and use generic medicines which are available through special outlets known as Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra, so as to reduce the healthcare expenditure of every citizen particularly for the poor patients.

Responding to the appeal by the Commissioner & Secretary on private practice by government doctors, nurses or other employees, the Nagaland Private Practitioners Association assured not to engage employees of the government in private hospitals in compliance to the provisions of Nagaland Health Care Establishment Act 1997.

The Health department has assured the association to fast track the process of approval and renewal of licences under the Act and as a measure to promote the Policy on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, the department will develop a portal to enable online submission of application and will also discuss with respective authorities on various statutory requirements for registration of hospitals for speedy approvals.

In connection with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY & Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS), the department is working on revision of the health benefit package rates so that it is rational and attractive to private hospitals within and outside the State, thereby enabling the beneficiaries access to wide range of hospitals.

Meanwhile, the association has also assured to extend services to the beneficiaries of both schemes.